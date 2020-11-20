Georgia certifies Biden as winner of election in state

Georgia certifies Biden as winner of the presidential election in the state

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Nov 20 2020, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 23:27 ist
Joe Biden. Credit: AFP.

Georgia on Friday certified President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election in the state, according to media reports, making official Biden's win of the state's 16 electoral votes.

Joe Biden
Georgia
United States
US Presidential Elections 2020

