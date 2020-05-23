Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 177,850

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 638 to 177,850 - RKI

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 23 2020, 11:22 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 11:22 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 638 to 177,850, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

The reported death toll rose by 42 to 8,216, the tally showed. 

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Germany

What's Brewing

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

COVID-19 could resonate poll discourse in Bihar, MP

COVID-19 could resonate poll discourse in Bihar, MP

‘Bhakts’ and their reality

‘Bhakts’ and their reality

Pak must pull back from dam decision

Pak must pull back from dam decision

CQ, HCQ can't fight COVID-19, but kill patients: Study

CQ, HCQ can't fight COVID-19, but kill patients: Study

 