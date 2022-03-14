Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis tests positive for Covid

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis tests positive for Covid-19

Mitsotakis, who is double vaccinated and has had a booster against Covid, on Sunday visited Turkey

AFP
AFP, Athens,
  • Mar 14 2022, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 16:56 ist
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Istanbul. Credit: AFP Photo

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday said he had tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a trip to Turkey.

"The daily rapid test at the office gave a positive result to Covid-19," Mitsotakis said in an Instagram post. "I will isolate at home and work from there... I am certain all will be well and that I'll be back at the office very soon," the 54-year-old said.

Mitsotakis, who is double vaccinated and has had a booster against Covid, on Sunday visited Turkey and was invited to lunch by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at his mansion on the banks of the Bosphorus.

The two leaders were pictured standing maskless side by side to admire the Bosphorus view.

Mitsotakis had earlier attended a religious service at the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Istanbul, and later met 82-year-old Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of Orthodox Christianity. Both were also pictured without masks.

Bartholomew had contracted the virus in December.

World news
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Greece
Turkey

