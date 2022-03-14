Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis tests positive for Covid-19

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday said he had tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a trip to Turkey.

"The daily rapid test at the office gave a positive result to Covid-19," Mitsotakis said in an Instagram post. "I will isolate at home and work from there... I am certain all will be well and that I'll be back at the office very soon," the 54-year-old said.

Mitsotakis, who is double vaccinated and has had a booster against Covid, on Sunday visited Turkey and was invited to lunch by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at his mansion on the banks of the Bosphorus.

Also Read — China tightens controls as more Covid cases reported

The two leaders were pictured standing maskless side by side to admire the Bosphorus view.

Mitsotakis had earlier attended a religious service at the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Istanbul, and later met 82-year-old Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of Orthodox Christianity. Both were also pictured without masks.

Bartholomew had contracted the virus in December.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: