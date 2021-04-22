Greta blasts politicians for 'ignoring' climate crisis

Greta Thunberg blasts politicians for 'ignoring' climate crisis

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 22 2021, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 22:28 ist
 Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, Credit: AFP File Photo

 Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg assailed powerful politicians in biting remarks to a US congressional panel Thursday, accusing them of "ignoring" the climate crisis and demanding an end to fossil fuel subsidies.

"How long do you think you can continue ignoring the climate crisis, the global aspect of equity and historic emissions without being held accountable?" the 18-year-old Swede will tell the House Oversight and Reform Committee by remote videolink, according to her prepared remarks.

"You get away with it now, but sooner or later people are going to realise what you have been doing all this time," Thunberg will say on Capitol Hill just as US President Joe Biden convened a global climate summit by videolink.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

USA
Greta Thunberg
Climate Change

What's Brewing

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

 