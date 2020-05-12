Indian-Americans most likely to be Democrats: Study

Indian-Americans are most likely to be Democrats of any Asian-origin group, with 50 per cent supporting the party and just 18 per cent identifying as Republicans, non-partisan think tank Pew Research has said in a study.

But, President Donald Trump's campaign disagrees, believing this major ethnic community in America is now moving away from the Democrats.

In its latest report, the Pew Research Center said Asian-Americans are the fastest-growing segment of eligible voters of the major racial and ethnic groups in the United States.

More than 11 million Indian-Americans will be able to vote this year, making up nearly five per cent of the electorate in the US which is going to polls on November 3.

They are also the only major racial or ethnic group in which naturalised citizens -- rather than the US-born -- make up a majority of eligible voters, the report said, based on data of the Census Bureau.

From 2000 to 2020, the number of Asian-American eligible voters more than doubled, growing by 139 per cent.

The Hispanic voters grew at a similar rate (121 per cent), but the black and white electorates grew far more slowly (33 per cent and seven per cent).

Pew Research said 42 per cent of Vietnamese-Americans identify as Republicans compared to Asian-Americans overall of whom 28 per cent support the Republican Party.

Traditionally, Indian-Americans have voted for the Democratic candidates. However, an Indian-American leader from the Trump campaign disagrees.

"In our experience, surveys do not reflect ground realities. In President Trump, Indian-Americans have the best friend ever inside the White House. It is a myth that Indian Americans vote for Democrats," said Al Mason, co-Chair of Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee.

"It is President Trump who has now changed the dynamics of India-US relation which is at its peak. Trump is a true friend of India. He is great friends with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. Trump genuinely values and acknowledges the Indian-Americans. His 'Howdy, Modi!' event, his visit to India with First Lady and family showcases his love for India and India for him," he said.

"This has pleased the Indian-American community a lot. Indian-Americans love Trump. Mark my words, they are moving away from the Democrats to Trump," Mason said.

On the other hand, Ajay Bhutoria, National Finance Committee Member of the Joe Biden for President campaign, said the former vice-president and top Democrat is the best bet for Indian-Americans.

"Indian-Americans strongly support Biden to bring a respected leadership on the world stage and reinvigorate our own democracy and strengthen the coalition of democracies around the world including relations with the largest democracy -- India," said Bhutoria, who is also a member in American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin Leadership Council for Biden.

Biden has decades of foreign policy experience and the Barack Obama-Biden administration had built a strong foundation of relations with South Asian countries specially India, he asserted.

"In 2014, (the) Obama-Biden administration and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the goal of increasing bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2020.

"The Obama-Biden administration first started Diwali celebration in White House, released a Diwali Stamp, along with celebration of Jain, Sikh and Muslim events," Bhutoria said.

Diwali was also celebrated by Biden at the vice-president's residence, he noted.

The US Asian electorate is a diverse group, with eligible voters tracing their roots to countries in East and Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Just six origin groups – Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Vietnamese, Korean and Japanese – account for the majority of US Asian voters.

According to the Pew Research survey, among the Asian-American origin groups, US-Indian eligible voters have the highest median household income (USD 139,000), while Burmese-Americans (USD 69,000) have the lowest.