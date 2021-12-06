Iran accuses France of 'destabilising' Gulf region

Iran accuses France of 'destabilising' Gulf region over Rafale fighter jet deals

Paris signed a record 14-billion-euro deal with the United Arab Emirates for 80 Rafale fighter jets last week during the French president's visit

AFP
AFP, Tehran,
  • Dec 06 2021, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 18:27 ist
French-produced Rafale fighter jets in action. Credit: AFP Photo

Iran on Monday accused France of "destabilising" the Gulf region after Paris signed a record 14-billion-euro deal with the United Arab Emirates for 80 Rafale fighter jets.

"We must not ignore France's role in destabilising the region," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference. "We expected France to be more responsible.

"The militarisation of our region is unacceptable and the weapons they sell in the region are the source of turmoil," he said.

France clinched the order for 80 Rafale fighter aircraft during a visit Friday by President Emmanuel Macron to the UAE. During the visit, Abu Dhabi also inked a deal to buy 12 Caracal military transport helicopters, for a total bill of more than 17 billion euros (more than $19 billion).

Also Read — UAE signs deal for 80 Rafale fighter jets, say officials

The UAE was the fifth biggest customer for the French defence industry, with deals worth 4.7 billion euros, from 2011 to 2020, according to a French parliamentary report.

France has faced criticism after some of these weapons were used in Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE is fighting Iran-backed rebels in a war that has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Khatibzadeh also complained that "billions of dollars worth of weapons are being sold to Arab countries" without sparking global concern while Iran's missile programme is condemned by world powers.

His remarks came as UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al-Nahyan was on a rare visit to Tehran, as the two countries seek to ease relations downgraded five years ago.

 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

France
Iran
UAE
World news
Rafale
Gulf

What's Brewing

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

 