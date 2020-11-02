IS claims deadly Kabul University attack: Propaganda arm

IS claims deadly Kabul University attack

AFP
AFP, Beirut,
  • Nov 02 2020, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 23:01 ist
Afghan security personnel patrol at the site of an attack at Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: AP Photo

The Islamic State group claimed a brutal shooting at one of Afghanistan's main universities Monday that killed at least 22 people.

"Two Islamic State fighters managed to attack a gathering set up by the Afghan government at the Kabul University for the graduation of judges and investigators after completing a course at the university," the group's propaganda arm Amaq said.

"The two fighters targeted the graduates with automatic weapons... then clashed with security forces" guarding the ceremony as well as reinforcements, it added.

Monday's attack, which came as violence surges across Afghanistan, marked the second time in less than two weeks that an educational institution was targeted in the capital.

Survivors described horrific scenes following the incident that unfolded around 11:00 am (0530 GMT) when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the campus.

Two gunmen then started shooting, officials said, sending hundreds of students fleeing and scrambling over perimeter walls.

Kabul
Afghanistan
Islamic State

