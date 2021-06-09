Islamic State claims Afghanistan de-mining attack

Islamic State claims attack on Afghan de-mining group

The SITE intelligence monitoring group cited an IS statement as claiming its fighters killed or wounded more than 60 'demining workers'

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  • Jun 09 2021, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 22:51 ist
Wounded worker from a de-mining organisation receives treatment at a hospital in Baghlan province. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Islamic State group on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a compound housing workers from the HALO Trust de-mining group, after the Britain-based charity contradicted a government report and said the Taliban weren't to blame.

Also Read | Gunmen kill 10 mine-clearing workers in Afghanistan

The SITE intelligence monitoring group cited an IS statement as claiming its fighters killed or wounded more than 60 "demining workers". So far, the official death toll is 10.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Islamic State
Afghanistan
Taliban
attack

What's Brewing

Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension?

Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension?

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

 