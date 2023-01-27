Israel strikes Gaza after militant rocket fire

Security sources in Hamas Islamist-controlled Gaza told AFP there had been 15 strikes targeting militant sites, with no injuries reported

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • Jan 27 2023, 09:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 09:18 ist
Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israel launched air strikes on the Palestinian enclave early on January 27. Credit: AFP Photo

Israel launched air strikes on the Gaza Strip on Friday in response to militant rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave, as tensions rise following the deadliest army raid on the occupied West Bank in years.

"The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is currently striking in the Gaza strip," an army statement read. Security sources in Hamas Islamist-controlled Gaza told AFP there had been 15 strikes targeting militant sites, with no injuries reported.

