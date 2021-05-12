Israeli president denounces 'pogrom' in Jewish-Arab city

Israeli prez denounces 'pogrom' in Jewish-Arab city

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • May 12 2021, 17:44 ist
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. Credit: AFP Photo

Israel's president on Wednesday denounced what he described as a "pogrom" carried out by "a bloodthirsty Arab mob", in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod, where a state of emergency has been declared.

"The sight of the pogrom in Lod and the disturbances across the country by an incited and bloodthirsty Arab mob, injuring people, damaging property and even attacking sacred Jewish spaces is unforgivable," President Reuven Rivlin said in a statement.

