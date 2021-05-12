Israeli president denounces 'pogrom' in Jewish-Arab city

Israel's president on Wednesday denounced what he described as a "pogrom" carried out by "a bloodthirsty Arab mob", in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod, where a state of emergency has been declared.

Also read: Death toll rises in Gaza and Israel in most intense hostilities in years

"The sight of the pogrom in Lod and the disturbances across the country by an incited and bloodthirsty Arab mob, injuring people, damaging property and even attacking sacred Jewish spaces is unforgivable," President Reuven Rivlin said in a statement.