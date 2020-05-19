Jaishankar holds virtual review of ties with S Korea

Jaishankar holds detailed virtual review of bilateral ties with South Korean FM Kang Kyung-wha

PTI
PTI,
  • May 19 2020, 18:14 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 18:14 ist

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a detailed virtual review with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Jaishakar said discussions were also held on global issues of the post-Corona world.

"A detailed virtual review of our relationship with FM Kang Kyung-wha of #ROK. Value the contribution that Korean business can make to India's economic recovery. Also discussed global issues of the post-Corona world. Look forward to our Joint Commission Meeting once normalcy resumes," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar also discussed coronavirus-related cooperation as well as global issues and world politics with UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

"Continued the conversation with FM @DominicRaab of #UK. Covered our #CoronaVirus cooperation as well as global issues and world politics," he said in a tweet. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
S Jaishankar
Coronavirus lockdown
South Korea
Dominic Raab
UK
bilateral ties

What's Brewing

When bride got stranded at Kerala border during muhurta

When bride got stranded at Kerala border during muhurta

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

Indian fuel sales boost signals good times ahead

 