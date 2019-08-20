Jaishankar pays tribute to Bangladesh's founding father

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday paid respects to Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum here.

Jaishankar arrived in Bangladesh on Monday on a two-day visit. This is his first visit to Bangladesh after taking over the charge of External Affairs Minister.

"Deeply moved by the visit to Bangabandhu Memorial Museum. Paid respects to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of the Nation," Jaishankar tweeted.

The Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi area of Bangladesh's capital city was the personal residence of Mujibur Rahman where he was assassinated along with most of his family members in 1975. His daughters -- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana -- survived as they were abroad at that time.

Jaishankar's visit to Bangladesh is the second high ministerial interaction between the two sides in less than a month. Earlier on August 7-8, Bangladesh's Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan held a bilateral meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.