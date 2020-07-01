Japan could reimpose state of emergency in worst-case scenario - Suga

Japan could reimpose state of emergency if needed: Suga

Passengers wearing protective masks make their way amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at a subway station in Tokyo, Japan June 29, 2020. Credit/Reuters File Photo

Japan is not in a situation now where it needs to declare another state of emergency over the coronavirus but could do so in a worst-case scenario, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

The capital Tokyo has sought to keep new cases below 20 a day since Japan lifted a state of emergency on May 25, but has had five straight days of more than 50 new cases as of Tuesday, when 54 infections were reported.

Still, Tokyo along with the rest of Japan has had a lower rate of infection than many countries. Japan has had nearly 19,000 diagnosed with 974 deaths.

By contrast, the United States saw new infections rise by more than 47,000 on Tuesday alone, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

