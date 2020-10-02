Kamala Harris tests negative for Covid-19

Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris tests negative for Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 02 2020, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 22:29 ist
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Credit: AFP Photo

US Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband tested negative on Friday for the novel coronavirus and are continuing with their planned travel, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Harris was headed to Las Vegas for campaign events. 

Kamala Harris
Coronavirus
COVID-19
US

