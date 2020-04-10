'Putin, Trump, Saudi king seek to stabilise oil trade'

Kremlin says Putin, Donald Trump, Saudi king seek to stabilise oil trade

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 10 2020, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 10:46 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Commission for military technical cooperation with foreign states via video link. (Reuters Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Saudi Arabia's King Salman discussed the OPEC+ oil group meeting in a phone call on Friday and confirmed their aim was to stabilise the global oil trade, the Kremlin said.

They also discussed the forthcoming G20 online conference of energy ministries, which is scheduled to be held later on Friday.

OPEC, Russia and other allies outlined plans on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
OPEC
Donald Trump
Kremlin
Vladimir Putin
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
Saudi Arabia
Unitd States
Oil
Russia
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 'True heroes come to fore in times of crisis'

COVID-19: 'True heroes come to fore in times of crisis'

Soccer: Milan rivals to play first 'virtual derby'

Soccer: Milan rivals to play first 'virtual derby'

Tablighi Jammat members, come out, time’s up

Tablighi Jammat members, come out, time’s up

New York sees signs of coronavirus progress

New York sees signs of coronavirus progress

 