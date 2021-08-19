Kuwait to resume India flights

Kuwait to resume commercial flights with India

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 19 2021, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 09:11 ist

Kuwait will resume commercial flights with India and Egypt, among other countries, while adhering to the Covid-19 measures set by a ministerial committee, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The decision also includes resuming flights with Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal, the government said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kuwait
flights
India
India News
Covid-19

What's Brewing

'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'

'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

DH Toon | US President Joe Biden's Afghanistan crisis

DH Toon | US President Joe Biden's Afghanistan crisis

Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why

Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

 