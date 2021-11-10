Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast of Ryukyu Islands, Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck southeast of Ryukyu Islands, Japan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday. The quake was at a depth of 2 km and was about 312 km south of Naha, Japan, EMSC said.
