6.6 magnitude earthquake in Japan's Ryukyu Islands

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes southeast of Ryukyu Islands, Japan

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 10 2021, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 22:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck southeast of Ryukyu Islands, Japan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Wednesday. The quake was at a depth of 2 km and was about 312 km south of Naha, Japan, EMSC said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Japan
Earthquake
World news

What's Brewing

Nearly 1,600 new genes discovered in chickpea

Nearly 1,600 new genes discovered in chickpea

Meesho becomes most downloaded e-commerce app globally

Meesho becomes most downloaded e-commerce app globally

Famous pink guava loses colour due to weather change

Famous pink guava loses colour due to weather change

Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'

Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'

Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire

Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire

President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties

President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties

Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term

Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term

Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang

Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang

 