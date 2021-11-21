Man shot dead by police in North Carolina

Man shot dead by police after call from North Carolina home

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting

AP
AP, Raleigh,
  • Nov 21 2021, 09:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 09:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A police officer in North Carolina shot and killed a man on Friday after responding to a caller's report that somebody was trying to enter a home, authorities said.

Joseph Thomas Lee Lopez, 29, of Greensboro, died in the shooting, according to a news release by Greensboro police. The name of the officer who fatally shot Lopez wasn't immediately released.

The News & Record reports that officers were responding to “a wanted person call” around 10:30 pm at a residence when they encountered Lopez in a shed behind the caller's home.

“While confronting the subject, one officer discharged their weapon striking the subject,” police said in the news release.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

The officer who shot Lopez will be placed on administrative duty, a standard procedure after a fatal shooting.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

North Carolina
United
World news

What's Brewing

Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka

Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka

Cracking open a curse

Cracking open a curse

DH Toon | I come from an India...

DH Toon | I come from an India...

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games

DH Deciphers | What was wrong with the farm laws?

DH Deciphers | What was wrong with the farm laws?

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup

 