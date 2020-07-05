Mexico becomes fifth-hardest hit country in pandemic

Mexico becomes fifth-hardest hit country in pandemic, surpassing France

A police officer guards a closed road at the city center after amenities and businesses were shut for the second time this weekend due to overcrowding over the last few days, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico July 4, 2020. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Mexico's death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 30,366 Saturday, propelling it past France to become the country with the fifth-highest number of fatalities in the global pandemic, according to the health ministry.

"As of today, 30,366 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 in the laboratory have died," Jose Luis Alomia, national director of the Department of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, told a press conference.

The US remains the hardest-hit country in the world, followed by Brazil, Britain and Italy, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

