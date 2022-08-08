Covid cases spike in China after lockdown in Sanya

More Covid cases in China after locking down beach resort city of Sanya

Overall, China on Monday reported 324 new locally transmitted cases, along with 483 asymptomatic cases, which China classifies separately

AP
AP, Beijing,
  • Aug 08 2022, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 10:35 ist
A sanitation worker drives past an intersection amid lockdown measures to curb the coronavirus disease outbreak in Sanya, Hainan province, China August 6, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Another 259 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan, where around 80 thousand tourists have been stranded by pandemic restrictions.

Authorities declared Hainan's beach resort city Sanya a Covid-19 hot spot on Saturday and imposed a lockdown, confining Chinese citizens and expatriates to their hotels on what they had hoped would be a holiday from tight restrictions around much of China. Tourists wanting to depart Sanya have to test negative for coronavirus on five PCR tests over seven days.

Also Read | China's tourist hotspot imposes Covid-19 lockdown, public transport shut

Overall, China on Monday reported 324 new locally transmitted cases, along with 483 asymptomatic cases, which China classifies separately.

China has stuck steadfastly to a “zero-Covid” policy, despite the economic and social costs. It has credited that approach with keeping hospitalisation and death rates lower compared to other countries that have opened up amid high vaccination rates, more effective treatments and the emergence of the more contagious but less lethal strain of the virus. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coronavirus
Covid-19
China
World news
Covid lockdowns

What's Brewing

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

 