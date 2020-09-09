Mozambique troops 'torture' captives in restive north: Amnesty

Amnesty International on Wednesday accused Mozambican security forces of torturing suspected militants in the northern region of Cabo Delgado, where jihadists have been leading an anti-government insurgency since 2017.

A shadowy Islamist group has escalated attacks on villages and towns in Cabo Delgado over the past three years, killing more than 1,500 people and displacing at least 250,000.

Military forces have been struggling to regain control over the area, which is home to one of Africa's biggest liquefied natural gas projects.

A strategic port in the town of Mocimboa da Praia has been occupied by the militants since August 12.

In May, footage allegedly showing soldiers and police torturing captives believed to be linked to jihadists was leaked to Amnesty International.

The watchdog on Wednesday said it had verified the "gruesome" images.

It urged the authorities to "investigate and prosecute all those responsible for the torture or extrajudicial executions" in the troubled region.

Some of the footage shows officers in army uniform kicking and beating tied-up prisoners, according to Amnesty.

One video captures a soldier cutting off a victim's ear, while others show security forces mutilating bodies piled in mass graves.

"The horrific videos and photos we analyzed are evidence of... shocking violence that has been taking place in Cabo Delgado, away from the international spotlight," said the organisation's regional director, Deprose Muchena, in a statement.

Police spokesman Orlando Mudumane refused to comment.

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Authorities have previously contended that jihadists are living among the local population and that this requires the military to respond carefully.

Last week, locals reported seeing military troops moving towards Mocimboa in an apparent bid to recover the town.

The port has already been occupied twice this year, although the previous event lasted only a day or two.