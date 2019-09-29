No plans to block Chinese listings: US Treasury

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 29 2019, 08:41am ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2019, 15:08pm ist
The United States does currently plan to stop Chinese companies from listing on U.S. exchanges, Bloomberg reported on Saturday. Photo/Reuters

The United States does currently plan to stop Chinese companies from listing on U.S. exchanges, Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing a U.S. Treasury official.

"The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time," Bloomberg quoted Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley as saying.

Reuters reported on Friday that President Donald Trump's administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges in a move that would be part of a broader effort to limit U.S. investment in Chinese companies.

The Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

USA
China
trade war
US China Trade War
