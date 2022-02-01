North Korea plunges to 174th spot on corruption index

North Korea plunges to 174th spot on international corruption index

The reclusive North scored 16 out of 100 in the Corruption Perceptions Index

IANS
IANS, Seoul,
  • Feb 01 2022, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 10:56 ist
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Credit: AP Photo

North Korea retreated four notches in an annual international corruption ranking to 174th among 180 countries last year, a report by an anti-corruption watchdog revealed on Tuesday.

The reclusive North scored 16 out of 100 in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) report issued by Berlin-based Transparency International, down two points from the previous year, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The index evaluates countries based on how corrupt their public sector is perceived to be, using data collected "by a variety of reputable institutions, including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum".

North Korea does "not have the basic institutional infrastructure -- such as mechanisms for administration and rule of law -- to form an integrity system", the watchdog said.

South Korea climbed a notch to rank 32th with 62 points, while Denmark, Finland and New Zealand shared the top with 88 points.

South Sudan was at the bottom of the list with 11 points.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

North Korea
Kim Jon Un
World news
Corruption

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached

DH Toon | Survey pegs growth, with conditions attached

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award

Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

 