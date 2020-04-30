Pakistan Army chief visits forward positions along LoC

Pakistan Army chief visits forward positions along Line of Control

  Apr 30 2020
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday warned that India would always get "a befitting response" to ceasefire violations during a visit to the forward positions along the Line of Control.

In a statement, the army said that Gen Bajwa was briefed about the latest situation, ceasefire violations along the LoC and Pakistan Army’s response.

"Indian Army shall always get befitting response to ceasefire violations," Gen Bajwa said, adding that Pakistan Army shall protect territorial integrity of motherland at all costs.

General Bajwa appreciated operational preparedness and high morale of troops, lauding officers and men for continued vigilance and professionalism.

He also appreciated the formation for strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. 

