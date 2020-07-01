Pak summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire breaches

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d'Affaires over 'ceasefire violations'

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jul 01 2020, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 17:24 ist

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office said in a statement that "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in Kayani and Jura sectors of the LoC on June 29 and June 30 killed one person and injured five others.

The Indian forces along "the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons,” the statement alleged.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, it added.

