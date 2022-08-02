Pelosi Taiwan visit Live: 21 Chinese military planes entered Taiwanese airspace
updated: Aug 03 2022, 00:28 ist
In an interesting turn of diplomatic events, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taipei City of Taiwan. While China has termed her visit 'extremely dangerous', Russia has called it out as a 'clear provocation'. Track Live updates here...
00:28
Taiwan Presidential Office: President Tsai will meet Pelosi at Presidential office in the before having lunch with her.
00:17
Taiwan denies China's claims that PLA fighter jets were flying across the Taiwan Strait
In response to rumors online that PLA Su-35 fighter jets had crossed Taiwan Strait, that is fake news. Please follow the correct message from our official website: https://t.co/GOxp06SFWU Meanwhile, we urge netizens to not spread it and strongly condemn this malicious act.
— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 2, 2022
23:37
Joseph Wu Chao-hsieh, Foreign Affairs Minister of Taiwan welcoming Nancy Pelosi
— 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) August 2, 2022
23:17
China labels Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip as 'extremely dangerous'
China has branded the landmark visit toTaiwanby US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as "extremely dangerous", media reports said.
China accused Pelosi, the most senior US politician in 25 years to visit the island nation, which China claims as its own, of "playing with fire", the BBC reported
"Those who play with fire will perish by it," Beijing warned in a statement, the report said.
22:54
Russia says it views Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit as a "clear provocation"
Moscow said Tuesday that ally China had every right to take measures to protect its sovereignty and called US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit a "clear provocation".
"The Chinese side has the right to take necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity over the Taiwan issue," the Russian foreign ministry said. Moscow called Pelosi's visit "a clear provocation" aimed at containing China. READ MORE
22:42
Taiwan defence ministry says 21 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday
More than 20 Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday, officials in Taipei said, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory. READ MORE
22:32
China warns of 'targeted military operations' in response to Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit
China Tuesday warned that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan disregarding its stern warnings will have a "severe impact" on bilateral ties and it "gravely undermines" regional peace and stability, as the official media here said that the military will launch a series of "targeted" operations to counter her trip.
Taiwan defence ministry says military has determination, ability and confidence to safeguard security and Taiwan citizens should feel reassured and support the army
22:11
Taiwan defence ministry expresses 'serious condemnation' over Chinese drills, says it aims to psychologically intimidate citizens
22:00
Pelosi visit shows 'rock solid' US support for Taiwan: foreign ministry
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan shows "rock solid" support from Washington, Taiwan said early Wednesday shortly after the senior lawmaker touched down in Taipei.
"We believe that the visit by Speaker Pelosi... will strengthen the close and friendly relations between Taiwan and the United States, and further deepen the global cooperation between the two sides in all areas," Taipei's foreign ministry said. - AFP.
21:55
A car believed to be transporting US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives at a parking of a hotel in Taipei. Credit: Reuters photo
21:49
Markets drop over China-US tensions
Stock markets fell Tuesday as investors dumped risky equities on spiking China-US tensions over a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.
Traders were already skittish after a string of data showed economies beginning to take a hit from surging inflation and central bank interest rate hikes aimed at taming prices.
Any meeting between Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is sure to anger Beijing, which views the island as its territory and has said the White House was playing "with fire".
Observers do not think the move will spark a conflict but moments before her arrival in Taiwan on Tuesday, Chinese state media announced advanced Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait. - AFP.
21:44
Taiwan defence ministry urges people to stay on high alert, not believe in rumours amid reports of Chinese fighter jets crossing Taiwan Strait
21:39
Attacks on Taiwan websites likely work of Chinese 'hacktivists', researchers say
Digital attacks against Taiwanese government websites ahead of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Tapei on Tuesday were likely launched by Chinese activist hackers, or "hacktivists," a cybersecurity research organisation said.
The website of Taiwan's presidential office was targeted by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack on Tuesday and was at one point malfunctioning, the office said in a statement.
Access to the website was restored within about 20 minutes of the attack, the statement said. Taiwanese government agencies were monitoring the situation in the face of "information warfare," a spokesperson later added. - Reuters.
21:24
Euro zone government bond yields rise as US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan
Euro zone government bond yields rose in volatile trading on Tuesday as nervousness around US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan appeared to ease.
Concerns about an escalation in Sino-US tensions drove investors to safe-haven assets like bonds in earlier trade. Beijing had warned Pelosi against her visit, saying it would undermine Sino-US relations.
The Chinese foreign ministry condemned Pelosi's visit, saying it seriously damaged peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
But jitters eased as investors surmised that a diplomatic outcome will somehow be worked out, traders said. - Reuters.
21:19
Taiwan hopes to deepen partnership with US, maintain peace and stability in Indo-Pacific region, Presidential office says
21:16
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to meet Pelosi at Presidential office tomorrow
21:15
China warns Nancy Pelosi's visit will have 'severe impact' on ties with US
China on Tuesday warned that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan disregarding its stern warnings will have a "severe impact" on bilateral ties and her move "gravely undermines" regional peace and stability, as the official media here reported air and ground movement of troops in the Taiwan Straits. - PTI.
21:13
Chinea's Eastern military command says will conduct joint sea and air training in airspace north, southwest and southeast of Taiwan, and long-range live firing in Taiwan Strait and waters off Eastern coast of Taiwan
21:08
Taiwan foreign ministry 'sincerely welcomes' visit by Nancy Pelosi's delegation, says her visit shows 'rock solid' US support for Taiwan and will boost Taiwan-US ties
21:04
US must remember vow to support Taiwan, Pelosi says in Washington Post
The United States must remember its vow "to support the defense of Taiwan" as its democracy remains "under threat" from China, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a Washington Post opinion piece published on Tuesday, moments after she arrived in Taiwan on a visit that risks bringing relations between Washington and Beijing to a new low. - Reuters.
21:01
Nancy Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan's Parliament on Wednesday, says Taiwan's official central news agency
21:00
PLA on high alert, will launch targeted military operations to counter Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Chinese defence ministry says
20:55
China slams 'extremely dangerous' US actions in Taiwan as Pelosi visits
China on Tuesday slammed the United States' actions in Taiwan as "extremely dangerous", after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived on the island for a visit that has inflamed tensions between the superpowers.
"The United States... constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the 'One China' principle," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement after Pelosi's plane touched down in Taiwan. "These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it." - AFP.
20:47
Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.
Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region.
Who is Nancy Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?
Pelosi is the first House Speaker since 1997 to visit the island country, which China claims as its own territory and vows to take over by force, if necessary. The last House Speaker to visit Taiwan was Newt Gingrich in 1997.
