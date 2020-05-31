COVID-19: People more important than the economy - Pope

People more important than the economy, pope says about Covid crisis

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 31 2020, 17:39 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 19:01 ist
Pope Francis leads the Pentecost Mass in the Blessed Sacrament chapel of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican. (AFP photo)

Pope Francis said on Sunday that people are more important than the economy, as countries decide how quickly to reopen their countries from coronavirus lockdowns.

Francis made his comments, departing from a prepared script, at the first noon address from his window overlooking St. Peter's Square in three months as Italy's lockdown drew to an end.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

"Healing people, not saving (money) to help the economy (is important), healing people, who are more important than the economy," Francis said.

"We people are temples of the Holy Spirit, the economy is not," he said.

Francis did not mention any countries. Many governments are deciding whether to reopen their economies to save jobs and living standards, or whether to maintain lockdowns until they are sure the virus is fully under control.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

The pope's words were met with applause by hundreds of people in the square, many of whom wore masks and kept several metres from each other. The square was reopened to the public last Monday. Normally tens of thousands attend on a Sunday.

The last time the pope delivered his message and blessing from the window was March 1, before Italy, where more than 33,000 people have died from the virus, imposed a lockdown. The last restrictions will be lifted on Wednesday.

Francis led the crowd in silent prayer for medical workers who lost their lives by helping others.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

He said he hoped the world would come out of the crisis more united, rather than divided.

"People do not come out of a crisis like this the same as before. We will come out either better or worse than before. Let's have the courage to emerge better than before in order to build the post-crisis period of the pandemic positively," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pope Francis
Pope
Vatican
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

US protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreak

US protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreak

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

 