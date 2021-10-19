Petition sent to Bangladesh SC Chief Justice for securing Hindu minorities

A letter petition has been sent to Chief Justice of Bangladesh Supreme Court, Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain to ensure the safety and security of Hindus, demanding an inquiry into recent attacks on the minority community during Durga Puja.

Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal said incidents of damaging temples and killings of Hindus in recent times have increased significantly, creating a negative image for Bangladesh at an international level.

"Bangladesh government has been vowing to protect the Hindus on numerous occasions but the rising number of incidents related to damaging of Hindu temples and other human right violation shows that it has failed to secure the rights of Hindus granted by the Constitution," he said.

In his letter, he contended that the recent attacks on Hindu minorities in districts Noakhali and Feni are evidence of the miserable condition of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

He also cited provisions of the Bangladesh Constitution which provided for non-discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, to demand protection for rights of Hindus.

The advocate asked the Chief Justice of Bangladesh Supreme Court to protect and secure the rights and dignity of Hindu women and ensure adequate security at all Hindu temples and places. He sought direction to the government to grant compensation to the families of Hindu victims killed owing to their minority status.

