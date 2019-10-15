Polish right-wing populist wins election, gets majority

Poland's governing right-wing populist party won a weekend election, retaining its parliamentary majority, full official results showed on Monday.

The Law and Justice (PiS) party scored 43.59 percent of the vote, for 235 seats in the 460-seat parliament, ahead of the Civic Coalition (KO) centrist opposition with 27.4 percent support for 134 seats, the state elections commission announced.

Left-wing parties returned to parliament after a four-year hiatus with 12.56 percent support for 49 seats.

Two other smaller parties, including an anti-EU far-right libertarian group, also entered the lower house, official results showed.