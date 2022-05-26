PTI activists set fire to trees, vehicles in Islamabad

PTI activists set fire to trees, vehicles in Islamabad

Police used tear gas to disperse them

IANS
IANS,
  • May 26 2022, 04:12 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 08:02 ist
Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, stand on top of shipping containers being used to block the road in front of the parliament building amid tear gas smoke during a protest rally in Islamabad, Credit: AFP Photo

Islamabad authorities are preparing to launch an operation to dislodge PTI activists from Islamabad's D-Chowk, the media reported.

Islamabad IGP has called a police force deployed at the entry points of the city to the red zone area, Samaa TV reported.

The Rangers have been deployed in the red zone while backup has also been called in.

A considerable number of PTI activists have reached Islamabad's D-Chowk in front of the Parliament. Police used tear gas to disperse them but in vain.

PTI workers have taken over the area and the police have retreated behind trees, Samaa TV reported.

Earlier, Islamabad police said in a statement that "long march protesters" had set fire to trees and vehicles in the Blue Area.

Police called the fire brigade and the fire was extinguished at some places but the protesters again set the trees on fire at the Express Chowk, it said in a tweet. Security in the red zone has been beefed up.

PTI workers, meanwhile, have been claiming that the fire was caused by tear gas shelling.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) convoys led by party chief Imran Khan started their march on Islamabad with clashes breaking out between police and protesters in parts of the country as the government tried to stop protestors.

Besides closing the roads, police parties continue to raid the homes of PTI activists.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
Imran Khan
World news
PTI

What's Brewing

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

DH Toon | Kapil Sibal out, Congress on sticky wicket

DH Toon | Kapil Sibal out, Congress on sticky wicket

Morning of horror: The Texas school shooter's path

Morning of horror: The Texas school shooter's path

Age no bar: B'luru man, 49, basks in Everest glory

Age no bar: B'luru man, 49, basks in Everest glory

Guide for men: How to treat women at the workplace 101

Guide for men: How to treat women at the workplace 101

 