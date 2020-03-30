Putin urges Moscow residents to respect lockdown

Putin urges Moscow residents to respect lockdown

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 30 2020, 21:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 21:01 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday urged residents of Moscow to respect the lockdown, saying it was a necessary measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"I ask you to take these forced but absolutely necessary measures... very seriously and completely responsibly," Putin said after regional authorities in Moscow and the surrounding region ordered a strict quarantine.

The order from the Moscow mayor came just a few hours before going into force early Monday, with several regions quickly following suit.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

In a televised conference with his representatives in Russian regions, Putin ordered them to inventory hospital beds and ventilators and threatened consequences if national measures are not enforced.

"It's not lack of discipline and common sense, it is criminal negligence," he said of local authorities who neglect to close down entertainment venues.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

 