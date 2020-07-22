Qatar Airways seeks $5 bn compensation from Arab bloc

Qatar Airways seeks $5 billion compensation from Arab bloc over airspace ban

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jul 22 2020, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 16:35 ist
A Qatar Airways passenger plane preparing to land. Credit: Reuters Photo

Qatar Airways is seeking at least $5 billion in compensation from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain for blocking it from their airspace, the state-owned carrier said on Wednesday.

The airline has been banned from the airspace of the four countries since June 2017 when they cut ties with Qatar over accusations it supports terrorism. Doha denies the charges and says the bloc aims to infringe on its sovereignty.

Qatar Airways said the measures specifically targeted the airline with the aim of closing its operations in the four countries, destroying the value of its investments and causing damage to its global operations.

The airline is seeking damages through four investment arbitrations under three treaties, including the Arab Investment Agreement, it said in a statement.

Representatives of the four Arab states could not be immediately reached for comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Qatar Airways
UAE
Egypt
Bahrain
Saudi Arabia
Airspace
Terrorism

What's Brewing

Making profits from coffee in China could be a grind

Making profits from coffee in China could be a grind

Chatbots, bikes: SE Asia HIV centres adapt to Covid-19

Chatbots, bikes: SE Asia HIV centres adapt to Covid-19

Ecuador's Amazon tribes turn to tech to track Covid-19

Ecuador's Amazon tribes turn to tech to track Covid-19

How TikTok gave rural Indian women fame, fun & fortune

How TikTok gave rural Indian women fame, fun & fortune

 