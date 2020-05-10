Russian rocket breaks up in Earth orbit: space agency

Russian rocket breaks up in Earth orbit: space agency

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • May 10 2020, 20:10 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 20:10 ist

Russia's space agency on Sunday confirmed one of its rockets used in past launches and floating in space has broken down, leaving debris in orbit.

The agency said the Fregat-SB upper stage rocket was used to deliver the Russian scientific satellite Spektr-R to orbit in 2011.

"The breakdown happened on May 8 2020" between 0500 and 0600GMT, above the Indian ocean, the agency said in a statement.

"Currently we are working to collect data to confirm the quantity and orbit parameters of the fragments," it said.

The disintegration of Fregat was reported on Saturday by the Twitter account of the 18th Space Control Squadron, a US Airforce unit which tracks space debris.

It said the rocket broke up into 65 pieces but there was no indication it was caused by collision.

The Spektr-R radio telescope stopped responding to ground control in January 2019 and the mission was declared completed several months later.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Russia
space station
Indian Ocean
International Space Station

What's Brewing

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 