Saudi king earmarks $2.4 billion to pay private-sector workers

Saudi king orders $2.4bn to pay private-sector workers

Reuters
Reuters, Riyadh,
  • Apr 03 2020, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 21:47 ist
Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Credit: Reuters File Photo

 Saudi Arabia's King Salman has ordered up to 9 billion riyals ($2.4 billion) to be disbursed to pay part of the wages of private-sector workers to deter companies from laying off staff, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The latest measure to tackle the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak followed an emergency stimulus package announced last month to shore up the economy.

"Instead of terminating the employment of a Saudi citizen, the employer has the right to ask social insurance to disburse as compensation 60 percent of his salary over a period of three months, with a maximum limit of nine thousand riyals (per employee) and with a total value of up to 9 billion riyals," the SPA reported, citing a royal order.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The stimulus announced last month by Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan included 70 billion riyals to be set aside to help businesses, with measures including exemptions and postponements of some government fees and taxes.

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, the central bank, urged lenders to re-evaluate interest rates on credit cards and return foreign exchange transfer fees for travel-related bookings.

Saudi Arabia has recorded 154 new infections since Thursday, bringing the total number to 2,039 and 25 deaths, the health ministry said on Friday.

The kingdom's total confirmed cases and deaths are the highest among the Gulf Cooperation Council states, which also include Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Saudi Arabia
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
