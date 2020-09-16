'Scotland's top law officer hands resignation to UK PM'

Scotland's top law officer hands resignation to PM Johnson: BBC

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 16 2020, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 18:47 ist

Scotland's top law officer, Richard Keen, has offered his resignation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his plan to break international law by breaching parts of the Brexit divorce treaty, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

"@BBCScotlandNews understands Lord Keen, the advocate general, has found it increasingly difficult to reconcile govt plans to change EU exit deal with the law," BBC reporter Glenn Campbell said on Twitter. 

Scotland
Boris Johnson
United Kingdom

