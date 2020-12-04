Sean Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

A handgun used by the late Sean Connery in the first James Bond film sold for $256,000 at auction in Beverly Hills on Thursday, topping earlier estimates for the piece of Hollywood history, Julien's Auctions said.
The deactivated semi-automatic Walther PP pistol, which along with its smaller model the PPK became one of the film franchise's best-known images, was used by Connery in the movie "Dr. No" in 1962.
Connery, the first James Bond in the franchise, died on Oct. 31 at the age of 90.
Julien's said the winning bidder, who asked to remain anonymous, was an American who had seen every James Bond movie with his or her children. The auction house had previously estimated that the gun would fetch between $150,000 and $200,000.
A helmet created for Tom Cruise in "Top Gun" also sold at the auction for $108,000, while a sword used by Bruce Willis in "Pulp Fiction" fetched $35,200.
Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000
Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth
Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'
The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement
When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense
Warner Bros. to stream all of its 2021 movie releases
Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home amid Covid-19
Solapur ZP teacher bags $1-million Global Teacher Prize
Covid claims 1.5 mn lives globally, 10,000 dying daily