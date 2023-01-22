Shooting in Los Angeles, multiple casualties: Reports

Shooting in Los Angeles area, multiple casualties: Reports

The shooting took place after 10 PM around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 22 2023, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 14:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police were tending to reports of a shooting in Monterey Park, California with multiple casualities on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a law enforcement source.

The shooting took place after 10 PM around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park, the newspaper said.

Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 7 miles (11 km) from downtown Los Angeles.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Los Angeles
Gun violence
Shooting
United States
US news
World news

What's Brewing

How ancient poop can shed light on animal behaviour

How ancient poop can shed light on animal behaviour

In Lucknow's Anokha Mall, the poor get free clothes

In Lucknow's Anokha Mall, the poor get free clothes

Buzz Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd b'day

Buzz Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd b'day

Ukrainian filmmakers bring horrors of war to Sundance

Ukrainian filmmakers bring horrors of war to Sundance

The orchestra within

The orchestra within

The genius of gin!

The genius of gin!

Short eats that define Sri Lanka’s snacking culture

Short eats that define Sri Lanka’s snacking culture

DH Toon | India's richest 1% own more than 40% wealth

DH Toon | India's richest 1% own more than 40% wealth

 