Singapore coronavirus task force chief weeps in parliament

A government minister leading Singapore's coronavirus task force broke down in tears midway through a speech in parliament on Wednesday as he thanked healthcare workers and others for their efforts in tackling the pandemic.
"Words are not enough," said Lawrence Wong, his voice shaking before he abruptly stopped the speech, began crying and said "please give me a minute".
Singapore which has been battling a coronavirus outbreak for over two months, has seen a sharp rise in mainly imported cases in recent days to a total of 558 infections and on Saturday recorded its first deaths from the virus.
