Lanka gets $160 mn in bridge financing from World Bank

Sri Lanka receives $160 million in bridge financing from World Bank

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 18 2022, 12:48 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 12:48 ist
Ranil Wickremesinghe. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sri Lanka has received $160 million in bridge financing from the World Bank in order to pay for essential imports, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Wednesday.

"We are working to see if these funds can be used for fuel imports," Wickremesinghe told the country's parliament.

Sri Lanka
World Bank
Sri Lanka Crisis
Ranil Wickremesinghe

