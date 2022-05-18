Sri Lanka receives $160 million in bridge financing from World Bank

Sri Lanka has received $160 million in bridge financing from the World Bank in order to pay for essential imports, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Wednesday.
"We are working to see if these funds can be used for fuel imports," Wickremesinghe told the country's parliament.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The metaverse is coming, but we still don’t trust AI
Global pollution kills 90 lakh people a year: Study
DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!
ASHA: India's foot soldiers in battle for public health
Indian-American student choked, later suspended
Paralysed woman’s eyelid gnawed at by ‘rats’ in Kota