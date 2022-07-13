Sri Lanka Speaker yet to get President Rajapaksa's resignation letter

Lanka Speaker yet to get Rajapaksa's resignation letter

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 13 2022, 10:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 10:33 ist
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Credit: IANS Photo

Sri Lanka's parliamentary speaker had yet to receive President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation letter though he has fled the country, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Rajapaksa left the country early on Wednesday for the Maldives, said a source close to him. Asked if the president had sent his resignation, the source said: "Today evening he will send it."

