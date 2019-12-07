Sweden's Ericsson to pay $1 bn over bribery allegations

AFP, Washington,
  • Dec 07 2019, 09:06am ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2019, 09:06am ist
Swedish telecoms firm Ericsson has agreed to pay more than $1 billion to resolve allegations of bribery in countries around the world, the US Justice Department announced Friday.

An Egyptian subsidiary also pleaded guilty in a federal court in New York to a charge of conspiring to violate the 1977 Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

"Today, Swedish telecom giant Ericsson has admitted to a years-long campaign of corruption in five countries to solidify its grip on telecommunications business," US Attorney Geoffrey Berman of Manhattan said in a statement.

