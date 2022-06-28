Three dead, multiple injuries in US train derailment

Three people died Monday when a long-distance train collided with a dump truck in the US state of Missouri, leaving multiple injuries among its more than 200 passengers, local officials said.
Seven of the Amtrak train's approximately eight cars derailed on a route from Los Angeles to Chicago when the train struck the truck at a rail crossing near Mendon, Missouri.
"The investigation is in its preliminary stages and as more information becomes available, we will be releasing it at that time," Justin Dunn, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, told reporters at a press conference.
The train was carrying more than 200 passengers and around a dozen crew when it crossed the intersection on a gravel road, which officials said had neither lights nor electronic control devices marking the tracks.
"There are multiple injuries and we can confirm there were three fatalities -- two on the train and one in the dump truck," Dunn said.
Images shared on social media showed railcars on their side in a corn field, with passengers climbing out the windows and doors.
AFP was not able to immediately confirm the authenticity of the images.
The derailment comes one day after another Amtrak-operated train collided with a passenger vehicle at a railroad crossing in California, resulting in three deaths.
The crossing involved did not have guards, and a local fire official said it was not uncommon to have accidents there, the local NBC affiliate reported.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | This is united opposition's new symbol
Vehicle checks: Do traffic police really obey seniors?
AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist
The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines
Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?
Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts
What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading