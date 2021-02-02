Two FBI agents dead, three wounded in Florida shooting 

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 02 2021, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 21:50 ist
Law enforcement officers block off an area near where reports indicate that several FBI agents were shot as they served a warrant in a child exploitation case on February 2, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida. Credit: AFP

Two FBI agents were killed and another three were wounded during an early morning raid on Tuesday at a Sunrise, Florida home as they were executing a court-ordered search warrant, the FBI said in a statement.

The shooting occurred at 6 a.m. as a team of law enforcement officers were trying to execute a search warrant involving violent crimes against children, the FBI said in a statement.

The subject of the warrant also died, it said.

None of the victims were identified. The FBI said two wounded agents were in stable condition at nearby hospitals and the shooting was under investigation.

It was the first major fatal shooting of FBI agents in the line of duty in years. 

 

FBI
United States

