Two US army helicopters collide over Kentucky

Two US Army helicopters collided on Wednesday while on a training mission over Kentucky, a spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.
The status of the crew members was not immediately known, the spokesperson added.
"We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected," Kentucky's governor, Andy Beshear, said in a post on Twitter early on Thursday.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube