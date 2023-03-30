Two US army helicopters collide over Kentucky

Two US army helicopters collide over Kentucky

The status of the crew members was not immediately known

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 30 2023, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 11:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two US Army helicopters collided on Wednesday while on a training mission over Kentucky, a spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

The status of the crew members was not immediately known, the spokesperson added.

"We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected," Kentucky's governor, Andy Beshear, said in a post on Twitter early on Thursday.

