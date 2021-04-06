US administers 167.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines: CDC

US administers 167.2 mn doses of Covid vaccines: CDC

The agency said 107,515,428 people had received at least one dose while 62,392,065 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 06 2021, 03:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 03:36 ist
A pharmacy technician fills syringes of Covid-19 vaccines in the gymnasium at Whitney M. Young Elementary School on April 2, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States has administered 167,187,795 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 207,891,395 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on April 4, the agency had administered 165,053,746 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 207,891,295 doses.

The agency said 107,515,428 people had received at least one dose while 62,392,065 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

A total of 7,743,373 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said. 

