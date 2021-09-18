US Defense Secretary apologises for strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologised Friday for a drone strike in the Afghan capital Kabul that mistakenly killed 10 civilians, including children, during the chaotic US pullout last month.
Also read: Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error
"I offer my deepest condolences to surviving family members of those who were killed," Austin said in a statement.
"We apologise, and we will endeavor to learn from this horrible mistake," he said.
