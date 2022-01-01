US shatters daily Covid-19 cases record again

A total of 647,067 new cases and 1,409 new deaths were reported across the nation on Friday

IANS
IANS, Washington,
  • Jan 01 2022, 06:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 06:40 ist
A healthcare worker takes swab sample for Covid-19 test. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US set a new record high of over 6,40,000 daily Covid-19 cases, according to latest data of Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 647,067 new cases and 1,409 new deaths were reported across the nation on Friday. The single-day increase of cases has set a new record since the onset of the pandemic in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over the past week, nearly 2,500,000 new cases and nearly 9,000 new deaths were added to the tally, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US has recorded more than 54.3 million Covid-19 cases with over 824,000 related deaths as of Saturday afternoon, according to the real-time count kept by the private research university.

Watch the latest DH videos here:

United States
Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news

