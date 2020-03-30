Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum closed due to coronavirus

AFP
AFP, The Hague,
  • Mar 30 2020, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 19:59 ist
The director named the stolen work as the "Parsonage Garden at Neunen in Spring", an 1884 painting that is one of a series made when the artist was staying at his father's house. Representative image: AFP Photo

 Thieves stole a painting by Vincent van Gogh after breaking into a Dutch museum closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum's director said Monday.

"There has been a break-in last night and a painting by Van Gogh was stolen," said Evert van Os of the Singer Laren Museum, in Laren, about 30 kilometres southeast of Amsterdam.

The director named the stolen work as the "Parsonage Garden at Neunen in Spring", an 1884 painting that is one of a series made when the artist was staying at his father's house.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The painting has an estimated value of between one to six million euros, local media said.

The criminals entered the museum at around 3.15 am (0115 GMT) by breaking open a front glass door, police and Dutch news reports said.

The museum's 3,000 works also include works by Dutch abstract master Piet Mondrian and Dutch-Indonesian painter Jan Toorop, as well as a casting of "The Thinker" by Auguste Rodin.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Netherlands
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Ola gives 500 vehicles for COVID-19 related activities

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Plea in SC for parole to prisoners above 50-yr-old

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

Davinder Singh sent to further custody till Apr 3

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

PM shares 3D animated videos of him practising yoga

 