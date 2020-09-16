VP Mike Pence missing from some Michigan ballots

VP Mike Pence missing from some Michigan ballots

AP
AP, Lansing,
  • Sep 16 2020, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 21:37 ist

President Donald Trump ... and “Spike?” Local election clerks in Michigan downloading absentee ballots for residents overseas were given ballots that listed Trump's Republican running mate as Jeremy Cohen, who is the Libertarian Party candidate for vice president, the Michigan Secretary of State's office said.

Vice President Mike Pence wasn't on the ballot next to Trump. Cohen, whose nickname is “Spike,” is running with Jo Jorgensen.

It was a “temporary error” that was fixed within 90 minutes Tuesday, said Tracy Wimmer, a spokeswoman for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

“Approximately 400 ballots were downloaded by clerks during this period; we don't know how many were sent," Wimmer said.

Clerks were told to reissue correct ballots and tell voters to ignore the erroneous ballot if they received one.

“If a voter does happen to return the incorrect ballot instead of the correct ballot, it will still count. The clerk will be instructed to duplicate a vote for Trump onto a ballot for Trump/Pence,” Wimmer said.

The city clerk in Livonia, Susan Nash, said her office hasn't downloaded any erroneous ballots, but she has heard about the problem.

“I think it's embarrassing. ... It's just one more thing for clerks to take care of," Nash told the Detroit Free Press. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Mike Pence
Donald Trump
US Presidential Elections 2020

What's Brewing

Will remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state: Barbados

Will remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state: Barbados

T-rex skeleton could fetch up to $8 mn at NY auction

T-rex skeleton could fetch up to $8 mn at NY auction

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

'Fish exposed to noise pollution likely to die early'

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

World's oldest animal sperm found in Myanmar amber

 