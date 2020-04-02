WHO chief praises PM Modi's COVID-19 package for poor, vulnerable sections of society

WHO chief praises PM Modi's COVID-19 package for poor

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 02 2020, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 13:38 ist
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. AFP

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has praised PM Narendra Modi's $24-billion economic stimulus to protect the vulnerable sections of society during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

In a series of tweets, Ghebreyesus explained that the lockdown, aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, could have unintended consequences for the poor, and called for governments to ensure they had food and essentials during the crisis.

 

 

He also praised PM Modi for the package to support the vulnerable population, pointing out the free food rations for 800 million people, cash transfers to women and free cooking gas to vulnerable households in particular.

 

 

But he said that many developing countries would struggle to implement social welfare programs of this nature, adding that broad and expedited agreement on debt relief is essential to enable countries to care for their people and avoid economic collapse.

 

 

World Health Organization
India
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
