WHO chief praises PM Modi's COVID-19 package for poor, vulnerable sections of society

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has praised PM Narendra Modi's $24-billion economic stimulus to protect the vulnerable sections of society during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

In a series of tweets, Ghebreyesus explained that the lockdown, aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, could have unintended consequences for the poor, and called for governments to ensure they had food and essentials during the crisis.

Countries are asking ppl to #stayhome & shutting down population movement to limit #COVID19 transmission. These steps can have unintended consequences for the poorest & most vulnerable. I call on countries to ensure these populations have food & life essentials during the crisis. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 2, 2020

He also praised PM Modi for the package to support the vulnerable population, pointing out the free food rations for 800 million people, cash transfers to women and free cooking gas to vulnerable households in particular.

My appreciation to Prime Minister @narendramodi for announcing a $24 billion package to support 🇮🇳's vulnerable populations during #COVID19 crisis, including:

-free food rations for 800M disadvantaged people

-cash transfers to 204M poor women

-free cooking gas for 80M households. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 2, 2020

But he said that many developing countries would struggle to implement social welfare programs of this nature, adding that broad and expedited agreement on debt relief is essential to enable countries to care for their people and avoid economic collapse.